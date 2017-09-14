Lil Win and Patapaa clash over ‘One Corner’ song

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

2017-09-13

Ghanaian fast rising artist, Patapaa whose popular song ‘One Corner’ has gained immense recognition across the country has lambasted renowned comedian and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win for attempting to steal his hit single.

The Swedru-based artiste disclosed in an exclusive interview on Adom News that Lil Win’s manager Zack GH wanted him to feature on a music video but declined.

But days later, Patapaa said he called again and told him Lil Win had recorded a song titled ‘Two Corner’ – a situation he described a unfortunate.

“Lil Win’s manager called me for a feature. He instructed me to bring the data of my song to Kumasi so Lil Win can jump on it. Later he called me to send it to him via Whatsapp but I felt reluctant…” he said.

“Lil Win called me expressing his anger for not following the orders of his manager. Later his manager called me claiming Lil Win recorded the song before me. I was wondering how that could happen…” Patapaa fumed.

He could not fathom how the ‘Mama Boss Papa’ star could have recorded the song after asking for a collaboration.

“Lil win was already looking for me in one of his interview with Adom. It seems he wants to steal the song. There is not going to be any remix of the song unless they want me to feature him in the deal…” he explained.

“If Pope Skinny, Chief, Funny face, Stonebwoy could love the song why would they want to steal the rights from me…” he added.

Meanwhile, the management of Patapaa are ready to face Lil Win’s camp with a legal suit should they release their version of the song.

“My team is ready with a legal team to face him if he dares to do such a thing. We recorded all the phone conversations” he asserted.

