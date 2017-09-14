Kwaku Manu chills with Kyeiwaa, Koo Fori, others in Canada

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Many people have been asking the where about of the Kumawood star, Kwaku Manu since he has been missing from our screens for some time now.

Well, it will interest you to know that Kwaku Manu aka Bob Siga is currently in Canada since he declared his North American tour project.

About a month ago, the comedian revealed that he will be touring the North American countries to familiarize himself with his fans abroad.

He first went to New York with his family. He even celebrated his wife’s birthday there in a grand style with many celebrities including Kyeiwaa gracing the event.

Currently, the actor is in Northern Canada and he was spotted having a good time with Kyeiwaa, Koo Fori and some of his fans.

