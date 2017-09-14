Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Confession’ appears in KNUST English course

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-14

play videoKofi Kinaata’ <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505392226_226_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Confession,’ has found its way into academia, after winning him great spurs in the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The lyrics of the song, has appeared in a Level 200 Literature in English course material at the Kwame Nkrumah Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Kofi Kinaata on Wednesday evening, made the announcement on his Facebook page.

“Level 200 KNUST students are studying the literary devices in #Confession this semester (Poems For ENG-LIT 263). Bigups to the lecturer,” he wrote.

On the sheet displaying the course content, the song which was originally done in Fante, is translated into English for literary appreciation.

Kofi Kinaata released ‘Confession’ in December, 2016 and it became an instant hit.

Kofi’s exceptional lyrical prowess has won him Songwriter of the Year award twice in the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Already the music video of the ‘Confession’ track which was released this year has accumulated one million views on YouTube.

See the pictures released by Kofi Kinaata below

Watch the ‘Confession’ video in the link below: