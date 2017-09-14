Joe Mettle tops Apple Music Charts with ‘Bo Noo Ni’

2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the year, Joe Mettle is number one on Apple Music Charts with his new single, ‘Bo Noo Ni’ (No One Else) on its day of release.

Mettle’s new single written in English and Ga languages describes his life story. The song also features Ghana’s soulful vocalist, and fast rising gospel act, Luigi Maclean.

‘Bo Noo Ni’ is off the musicians latest project God of Miracles. The song was recorded live at the Accra International Conference Centre last June, during Joe’s live album DVD recording.

