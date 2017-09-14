I’m going back to school; Free SHS is here’ – Agya Koo

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Popular Kumawood actor and comedian, Alex Kofi Adu better known as Agyaa Koo says he may soon head back to school to upgrade his knowledge after the successful implementation of Free SHS policy.

According to Agya Koo, President Akufo-Addo has fulfilled his long dream of getting formal education to upgrade his knowledge. To him, Ghanaians must applaud the leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for fulfilling his campaign promise to Ghanaians.

Speaking on Oman FM in Accra, the actor intimated that he was super excited to have witnessed the official launch of the policy by the President.

Agya Koo in his conversation stressed that, the Free SHS policy is in the right direction since it will give many poor Ghanaian children the opportunity to have High School education. “We did not get this opportunity so parents whose wards are benefiting should take advantage of the Free SHS”, he said.

He also added that the cost of providing free secondary school education would be cheaper than alternative cost of uneducated and unskilled workforce that had the capacity to hinder development.

President Nana Addo on Tuesday launched the Free SHS policy in Accra estimated to cost in excess of GH¢400 million for the 2017/2018 academic year.

The Free SHS programme is a flagship intervention by the NPP government to widen the gates of opportunities to every child.

The policy under the NPP will relieve the burden of parents of over 400,000 students entering Senior High School for the first time after qualifying from the Junior High School level. The Free SHS Policy will also cover pupils who gain admission to technical, vocational and agricultural institutions.