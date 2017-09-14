I want to know if I’m forgiven – Fmr Dep. Agric Minister

Former Deputy Agric Minister, William Quaitoo says he’s impatiently waiting for Ghanaians from the Northern part of the country to inform him that they’ve pardoned him following his ethonocentric comment which landed him in trouble.

He had in an interview with Starr News described the farmers who were demanding compensation for crops destroyed by the army worm as people who cannot be trusted and had intentions to defraud the government.

However, William Quaitoo who’s also MP for Akim Oda, apologized after he was heavily criticized by residents in the Northern Region. But groups such as the Dagbon Youth Association, said the apology was not enough and must be rejected.

A Presidential Staffer Clara Napaga Tia Sulemana also waded into the controversy and said the apology offered by her colleague in government was not enough for an offense such as insulting an ethnic group.

In a Facebook post, Miss Tia Sulemana, who was the first government official to speak on the matter said the utterances by her colleague was befuddling.

Hon. Quaitoo who could no longer contain the huge pressure that was piling up on him from several quarters including the NDC Minority in Parliament to resign, finally threw in the towel and tendered in his resignation to the President on August 29.

Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat on Starr FM Wednesday, Hon. Quaitoo said he’ll only have his peace of mind if he gets to know that he’s been forgiven.

“I want to apologize to every Ghanaian for disappointing them, particularly my brothers and sisters in the north. I didn’t mean to insult them and I’ll never ever dream of insulting them because at least they contributed to shaping my life. I pray that they forgive me and my resignation to me I think was to save any further rancour that was a bit imminent and so I decided to resign to bring peace.

“I still apologize particularly to the President and everybody and I hope that they’ll forgive me. Those who rose up against me in the north, I’m still waiting for them to tell me that they’ve forgiven me, then I can have my peace…then I can rest.”