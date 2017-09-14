Hot video: Former DCE want Zoomlion contract cancelled

Former Municipal Chief Executive for Amenfi Central, Kwakye Ackah is calling on government cancel contracts awarded to some companies under the Jospong Group.

According to him, the Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDA) are unable to undertake projects because such contracts mostly not done take a chunk of the monies needed for developmental projects.

Hon Ackah’s comment comes after JOY NEWS’ investigations revealed, the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development single-sourced a 98-million-cedi spraying contract to eleven companies belonging to the Jospong Group of Companies in 2015.

The investigations also uncovered that this contract was awarded at a time government had two spraying contracts with another member of the Jospong Group, Zoomlion, to do the same job. The two Zoomlion contracts covered all the 216 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The contract awarded in 2015 for four months, was for fumigation across the country but some of the assemblies say they do not know about the companies which were supposed to undertake the exercise in their localities.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has a long running fumigation or open spraying contract with all the 216 MMDAs in the country. In a year, each district assembly pays GhȻ161,000; every municipal assembly pays GHȻ184, 000 while the Metropolitan assemblies pay GHȻ207,000 each, for the fumigation.

Citing his district as an example on Adom FM’s morning show Fabewoso segment, Kwakye Ackah said development projects stalled under his watch because funds given them after deduction from source are woefully inadequate.

