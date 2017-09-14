He hasn’t paid your bride price; you are his baby mama – Lutterodt to Shatta Michy

Musician Shatta Wale and Shatta Michy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505421030_345_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Popular counselor, George Lutterodt, has put the spotlight on Shatta Michy and referred to her as Shatta Wale’s “baby mama”.

According to him, Shatta Michy has no right to refer to herself as a wife of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale. He added that Shatta Wale is yet to pay her bride price, hence she cannot call herself a wife.

He added that he feels uncomfortable anytime she referred to herself as such; he therefore advised her to desist from that act. Shatta Wale is reported to have stated that he would only marry at an old age. He argued that he wishes to desist from spending on frivolous things, hence would prefer a quite ceremony when he is in his old age.

He went on to say that at that stage, his wife would not be in the position to cheat on him.

