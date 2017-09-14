Ghana drops to 52nd in latest FIFA rankings

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Ghana fell two places to 52nd in the latest FIFA rankings released today by the world governing body for the month of September.

Between the last rankings in August and now, the main Black Stars team has drawn once and won once both in matches with Congo Brazzaville while the Black Stars B team lost 2-1 to Burkina Faso in the qualifiers for the 2018 CHAN tournament in Kenya.

These results went into the determining the team’s position on the global rankings.

On the continent, Ghana is 8th while Egypt, Tunisia, Senegal, DR Congo and Nigeria are in the top five places respectively.

Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, France, Chile and Colombia close out the top ten teams in the rankings.