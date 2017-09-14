GFA rubbishes claims of dropping Black Starlets physical trainer

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

The Ghana FA has rubbished claims by one Nana Osei that he is the physical trainer of Black Starlets, revealing that no one with such a post has been appointed to join the country’s U17 side.

Osei claimed on Wednesday that he was left out of the squad heading for the World Cup training tour of the UAE at the instance of the GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

However the GFA has denied that the bulky figure is part of its U17 technical team insisting no such appointment has been made by the federation.

Osei claims he has spent the past three months with the players in Prampram ahead of their journey to the World Cup in India next month but the federation says he has not been appointed let alone be considered for the trip.

“People working with the national team are appointed by the Executive Committee of the GFA and we have not appointed Nana Osei to be part of the technical team,” Ghana FA spokesman Ibrahim Sannie on a local radio station in Cape Coast.

“We need to know the background of the people we work with before they are appointed. We have not appointed him and he doesn’t have a letter to that effect.

“How can we defend this before the ministry? If he has an arrangement with the coach we are not aware of it.

“The GFA is the appointing authority and as far as we are concerned he is not part of the Black Starlets technical team. So we urge him to leave the the GFA President out of this. The administrators in charge of the Black Starlets took the decision because he has not been appointed to work with the team.”

Nana OSei alleged that the GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi called for his exclusion from the contingent that left for UAE on Wednesday.

He claimed that he was set to replace the team manager of the side Samuel Aboabire who is recovering from an accident but the boss of the GFA said he was not part of the Association and cannot join the team.