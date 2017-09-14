Fire in Shatta Wale’s camp as his hype man threatens to reveal secrets

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

D Sherrif and Shatta Wale back in the days

Do you remember the genesis of ‘Gbee Nabu”? Well, it seems history is about repeating itself. There’s fire in the camp of self-acclaimed King Dancehall, Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale has been the center of most controversies in the dancehall fraternity and the latest is with his hypeman D Sherrif.

According to report, Shatta Wale held a concert in Shukura over the weekend called “Loud in Shukura concert” for his fans and news has it that he (Shatta Wale) refused his hype man the opportunity to climb the stage to entertain his fans.

A similar incident happened in Cape Coast between Shatta Wale and Yaa Pono and according to reports that brought the ‘beef’ between Shattta Wale and Yaa Pono.

It seems another “beef” is heating-up between Shatta and his hype man. D Sherrif has been the last man standing after Ara B, the former hype man of the artist left the Shatta movement family but it seems, he (D Sherrif) is about taking his leave following the incident that happened over the weekend at the Shukura concert.

He has already formed his movement called the Platinum Mindz.



D Sherriff accused Shatta Wale of being ungrateful and a snitch.

He took to Facebook and wrote: