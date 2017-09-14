Fans attack teenage actress | Entertainment 2017-09-14

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: nigeriafilms.com

2017-09-14

Regina Daniel <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505379635_387_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Teenage actress, Regina Daniel is fast becoming a controversial generating machine.

At the last count, she had been accused by several fans of lying about her age, as she seems to be sixteen every year, to dating an older actor when she still supposedly just sixteen.

Now the teen star has posted a sexy photograph of herself with the caption “Rocking sweet 16 before I turn 17.

The post has sent fans saying her planned seventeen years birthday next month is not a seventeen years celebration because she is older than the age she claims she is.

One social media user, fav_hills, asked rhetorically in pidgin English, “na every day you dey be 16 years old? No! talk true. While chinecheremeboro was more direct when he replied to her message “Regina baby you are not 16 years please”.

Djsoundboy queried her involvement in adult bedroom activities when she is not yet up to the legal and biologically acceptable age of eighteen “so you never even reach 18, you don dey f#ck full everywhere. When did you first have your first s#x self?

Oh, I guess it must have been at 12. You get luck I no be your brother I for flog you can.”

One recommendable thing is Regina has kept sealed lips in all of this. We at Nigeriafilms.com wish her a great seventeen birthday in advance.