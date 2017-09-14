F.F Antoh chairs 11-member NPP Const. Amendment C’tee

The governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) has inaugurated an 11-member ad-hoc committee that will oversee the party’s constitutional amendments process.

The Constitutional Amendment committee was outdoored at a short ceremony at the party’s headquarters on Thursday, September 14, 2017.

According to the party, the Committee was approved by the National Council after it met yesterday, September 13 at Alisa Hotel.

Speaking at a Press Conference at the party’s headquarters to inaugurate the committee, Acting General Secretary, John Boadu said: “The committee’s mandate, as noted earlier, is to streamline all the proposals for constitutional amendments and by that, determine the “substance and workability” of each proposal and present their report, which shall be in the form of a draft constitution to national conference, through national council for consideration and adoption.”

Per the resolution of national conference, the ad-hoc committee has two months within which to present its final report to the party later at an extraordinary conference to be held by mid-December.

The committee is chaired by F.F. Antoh, the national vice chairman of the party. Other members of the special committee include;

 Hon. O.B. Amoah – Secretary

 Joyce O. Boateng – Member

 Hon. Joseph Dindiok Kpemka – Member

 Godfred Yeboah Dame – Member

 Hackman Owusu Agyemang – Member

 Hon. Ben Abdalla – Member

 Mrs. Agnes Okudzeto – Member

 Mr. Antwi Adjei – Member

 Richard Asante Yeboah – Member

 Mrs. Joyce Agyemang Attafour – Member