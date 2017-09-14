Europa League wrap | Sports News 2017-09-14

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

AC Milan kicked off with a comfortable 5-1 win over host Austria Vienna but Ronald Koeman ripped into his Everton side after a disastrous start whilst Wenger’s men grabbed a nick victory over Cologne.

Arsenal 3-1 Cologne

Alexis Sanchez scored a stunning goal as Arsenal came from behind to beat Cologne in a Europa League match delayed for an hour following crowd trouble.

When the match did get under way, Cologne took the lead in spectacular fashion as Jhon Cordoba lobbed fellow Colombian David Ospina from 40 yards.

Striker Olivier Giroud planted a header wide of goal from six yards for the much-changed home side, who were booed at the half-time whistle.

Dynamo Kyiv 3-1 Skenderbeu

Dieumerci Mbokani was on target as Dynamo Kyiv defeated Skenderbeu 3-1 in their opening Group B Uefa Europa League encounter at the NSC Olimpiyskiy on Thursday evening.

Gjergij Muzaka got the opener for the visitors in the 39th minute before Serhiy Sydorchuk and Junior Moraes efforts in the 47th and 49th minutes respectively helped put Alyaksandr Khatskevich’s men ahead in the encounter.

Five minutes past the hour mark, Mbokani then made the points safe for the Ukrainian side after he converted from the penalty spot.

Austria Vienna 1-5 AC Milan

Andre Silva scored a hat-trick as AC Milan began their Europa League campaign by thrashing Austria Vienna. Defender Alexandar Borkovic powerfully headed in from a corner for Vienna.

Other Games

Everton were comfortably beaten by Atalanta, as French side Lyon drew 1-1 against Cypriot outfit Apollon Limassol. Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay scored a penalty for the Ligue 1 club.

Ex-Norwich and Hull striker Dieumerci Mbokani was on the scoresheet for Dynamo Kiev as they defeated Albanian side Skenderbeu 3-1.

Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, beaten by Liverpool in the Champions League play-off round, suffered a 2-1 home loss against Braga.

