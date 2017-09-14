Ebony is a very good artiste – Sarkodie

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: fnnewsonline.com

2017-09-14

Top ranging Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, has endorsed Ebony Reigns, said she is a good artiste in a Twitter post on Thursday, September 14, 2017, Fnnewsonline.com can confirm

Sarkodie took on to his Twitter page to give his highly credible endorsement to the reigning female dancehall artiste in Ghana right now. He Tweeted;

“Ebony is a very good artist %100 Vocal Fan”

It is no doubt the Sarkodie has endorsed Ebony because Ebony is very good.