DJ’s and presenters have been loyal – Ebony

Sensational Ghanaian dancehall act, Ebony reigns has commended radio DJ’s and presenters across the country for their contribution to the success of her music career.

According to her, though she does not deal directly with Dj’s and presenters, she believes they have been loyal to her management considering the Frequency at which her songs are played on the radio.

Her comments come in the wake of accusations by some Ghanaians artists that radio Dj’s and presenters are giving too much attention to foreign songs to the neglect of local songs, an act they claim is killing local music, especially the high life Genre.

”It makes me wanna cry all the time when I look at the way presenters and DJ’s response to my songs. It is really overwhelming the way they play my songs and I just wanna say thank you” she said.

She told OneCharles on Otec FM’s Anokyekrom that her new banger ”Date your Father” was written by Bullet of Ruff And smooth fame from a status she wrote on WhatsApp in 2016.

She, however, expressed gratitude to fans who have supported her music from day one and called for more support in the years ahead.