Curfew imposed in Nigerian state

A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed in the main commercial hub in Nigeria’s south-eastern Abia state following clashes between the military and activists campaigning for the creation of the independent state of Biafra.

Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu announced the curfew for Aba on Tuesday after a meeting with top security officials, and said it would remain in office until Friday.

Mr Ikpeazu said his government was determined to protect the lives and properties of people, and he urged people not to engage in confrontation with troops.

At the same time, efforts were being made to “reduce friction between the civil populace and military personnel in the state”, he added.

Nigeria’s military has launched Operation Python Dance II in a bid to end the campaign for secession by the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) group. It is pushing for a Biafran state to be created in the south-east.