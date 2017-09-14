Council of State member commends Gov’t over free SHS policy

Dr Nii Kotei Dzani, a Member of the Council of State, has commended government on the commencement of its flagship policy on free education for students in the Senior High Schools.

He congratulated government and the numerous stakeholders, who have worked tirelessly to ensure the realization of this monumental initiative. Dr Dzani in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said undoubtedly, a country’s most prized resource was its human resource.

He said as such; “I find as most commendable the Government’s commitment to expanding access and quality of education in our generation through the implementation of Free Senior High School education”.

He said the history of the country richly demonstrated the power of free education to harness the creativity of the young people and to positively impact the growth of the economy and development.

“Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s free and compulsory basic education nurtured the unique gifts of many of our society’s current leaders, without which their place in society will not have been assured,” he added.

He said being a beneficiary of the benevolence of others in his educational journey, he knew the power of government’s educational interventions to transform lives and ultimately the economy.

He expressed the hope that the smooth administration of this programme would lead to the re invigoration of the educational sector, especially for the thousands of poor and vulnerable young people, whose educational aspirations now stood emancipated from the shackles of poverty, in order that their God-given talents would have a chance to flourish.

Dr Dzani said as citizens, Ghanaians must support government’s efforts, in any way they could, to see to the enduring success of the initiative.