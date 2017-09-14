Asamoah Gyan returns to training

Sports News of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

Kayeserispor forward Asamoah Gyan has recovered from the groin injury he picked up on international duty and will be available for selection this weekend against Antalyaspor.

The 31-year-old has played in two league games for his club this season but is yet to find the back of the net with injuries limiting his impact on the pitch.

This is the second injury the former Sunderland man has suffered since moving to Turkey,the first being a back problem he picked up on his debut against Galatasaray on match day one of the Turkish League.

He is under pressure from Portuguese forward Silvester Manuel who has come in and has got two goals in his first two games for the club.

The Ghanaian, however, is a proven goal scorer and is reported to be the clubs highest paid player this season.

Kayerispor has had a strong start to the season, sitting 7th on the league table after 4 games and with 7 points.

Gyan has scored tons of goals everywhere he has played and fans of ambitious Kayeserispor will be hoping that he gets off the mark for them sooner rather than later.