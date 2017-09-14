Ama K. Abebrese wins Best Actress award

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Ghanaian actress Ama K. Abebrese was adjudged Best Actress at the Newark International Film Festival 2017 in New Jersey, USA.

Her performance was extremely impressive in Sink or Swim movie which also won the Best Film at the event.

Award winning filmmaker, Ike Nnaebue, is director of ‘Sink or Swim,’ which featured top African actors.

Bringing together actors from Nigeria, Ghana, Tanzania and more, the movie stars Zack Orji, Omowunmi Dada, Raymond Ofula, Adjetey Anang, Ali Nuhu, Seun Akindele, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ruth Ndulu, Kate Marrie Williams among others were present.

The Newark International Film Festival (NIFF) is dedicated to the art of storytelling through film. The 2016 NIFF put filmmakers in front of major players in the film industry and movie lovers from around the world.