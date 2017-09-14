Afia Schwarznegger’s sons benefit from Free SHS

Afia Schwarzneggar and her sons <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505390428_559_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The twin sons of embattled Television Personality, Afia Schwarzenegger born Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa will also benefit from government’s Free Senior High School (SHS) policy which started on September 11, 2017.

The boys who had aggregates 20 and 29 respectively, were on Thursday, September 13, 2017, placed at Kumasi High SHS after the virtually disturbed actress stormed the offices of the Minister of Education Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh to appeal to him to help place them.

A deep throat source said Afia Schwarzenegger had to storm the Minister’s office because she feared her sons’ education could be in jeopardy following their inability to be placed in their first choices of schools.

Our source revealed that her late lobby was because of the effects of her scandal which she said had affected her psychologically

John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling and James Ian Heerdegen Geiling are Afia’s oldest children before her daughter Pena.

This week son of Ghanaian songstress, Mzbel also benefitted from the policy.

