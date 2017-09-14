Afia Schwarzenegger’s sons had aggregate 20 and 29

John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling and James Ian Heerdegen Geiling <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505413831_724_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A source close to Afia Schwarzenegger’s family has revealed to Ghpage.com that Afia Schwarzenegger’s Twins, John Irvin Heerdegen Geiling and James Ian Heerdegen Geiling both passed their BECE results with aggregate 20 and 29 respectively and therefore will be enjoying NPP’s flagship policy, the Free SHS.

Explaining further to Ghpage.com, the source disclosed that the computerized system of posting passed students failed to place the twins in any of the Senior High Schools in Ghana when the school placement came out last week.

Ghpage.com can confirm that, a few hours ago, the Ghana Education Service has finally placed Afia Schwarzenegger’s twins at Kumasi High Senior High School after they were rejected by their first choice because of their grades.

This piece of good news will lay to rest the already disturb Afia Schwarzenegger who is the subject of ridicule in Ghana since her husband, Mr. Abrokwah caught her in bed with another man on their matrimonial bed and videoed the whole show and leaked it online.

قالب وردپرس

Comments