3rd edition of ‘The Lords of Street Dance’ hits Accra on September 16

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Source: Yaw Sarpong

2017-09-14

‘The Lords of Street Dance’ <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505428232_393_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The excitement around the third edition of the annual Ghana Dance Festival (GDF) continues to mount up; event after event – with respect to the fun-packed activities.

Like its predecessors, this year’s GDF is set to stage another rip-roaring ‘The Lords of Street Dance’ event this weekend.

Noted for bringing together the best of Ghana’s street dance crews on one stage, the night will, again, be characterised by a street dance concert where the height of talents across the country will be showcased.

‘The Lords of Street Dance’ event of the annual Ghana Dance Festival 2017 will be held this Saturday, September 16, 2017, 7.00pm at the Achimota Mall in Accra.

Among the dance crews that will grace the dance concert include Heroz, 4 Bent, Breaking Boys, B-Boys, Kyses, NWA, The Gentlemen, and many more. Additionally, there will be performance from dancers across other regions of Ghana. There will also be a guest performance by the four-time ‘Battle of the Year Nigeria’ winners Space Unlimited.

With the day, venue, and time set for the event, it is only natural that you make time to witness this year’s historic street dance concert.

The Ghana Dance Festival 2017 is powered by your dance channel Dancetera TV and proudly sponsored by Yomi Yoghurt, as well as the Adinkra Experience. It is endorsed by the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Ghana Dance Association and Ghana Dancers Association. It is also supported in sponsorship by The BlackRide App and Malta Guinness. Cine+, TV7, eTV Ghana, GhanaWeb.com, GlammyNews.com, Zionfelix.com are the official media partners.

For more information on this festival, kindly visit Ghana Dance Festival or Dancetera TV on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and get interactive or mention the hashtags #GDF2017 and #GhanaDanceFestival or email: [email protected], or call 0242-948455/ 0244-611808.