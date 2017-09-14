3G Media honors gospel music duo Willie & Mike in New York

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 September 2017

Willie & Mike are among some of the most celebrated Ghanaian artistes of today. Very humble, hardworking and are being honored for their excellence in music and their humanitarian efforts; making a difference in the lives of others.

Ghana based gospel duo have traveled and performed in many countries including; Canada, France, Germany,Italy ,Nigeria ,USA, Holland, Sweden, Belgium and many parts of Africa. Willie and Mike are known in real life as Asamoah Williams and Michael A. Adomako respectively.

Two of “Oseikrom’s finest gentlemen of all time are coming to New York, The big Apple and are inviting all their fans to join them.

The 3G Media Awards ceremony 2017 is in recognition of exceptional leaders and their contributions to the Ghanaian and Global communities. The event will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Pak Banquet Hall, 4229 Park Avenue Bronx, NY, 10pm to 4am.

Get your tickets; $75 VIP Advance, $100 at the Door, Regular; $30 Advance, $40 at the Door. Group Table (VIP only, 10 ppl), Advance; $750, Late; $1000, 2 bottles of Moet & Chandon Champagne, Space is limited.

The event is produced by 3G Media Inc; www.3gmediaonline.com, an online news platform promoting Ghanaian and African Affairs in the diaspora. Theme: Merging Afrobeat and Reggae Music, John Q and Dr. Knii Lante Collabo to Promote Diabetes. Executive Producer/Founder; Charles Nimmo Ntiamoah-Mensah(Mr. CNN).

Media houses affiliated with the event include; Global Media Alliance Group, Graphic.com.gh,Ghanaweb, ModernGhana.com, Peacefmonline.com, Myjoyonline.com, Afrikan Post, Christian Journal, Adonai Media, Playbak Magazine, Irap TV, Highradio, Amenadoradio, Adonai Media, Amansanradio NY, TheAfricanDream.net and others.

The event will be co-hosted by Bernard Aduse Poku of Kumawood Fam and Ageorgia. Red Carpet by Linda Asare aka Queen. Entertainment will be provided by Heavy hitters on the ones and twos; DJs expected to be present are; DJ Jeff, Prince, Prekese, Naasei and the legendary; Elove, a cut above the rest. A live performance by Akrofi and the Band.

This year’s event sponsors include; KTA Moblie, “Keeping Technology. Affordable and Th Black man can do it too”, and Investigroup. Other supporting organizations of the event are; The Permanent Missions of Ghana in New York, the National Council of Ghanaian Associations, Ghana Chamber of Commerce USA, Vitalghradio1.com, Royal Olives Estates, Royal Estates Group, Highlife Radio, Golden FM Worcester, Anokyekrom and Club Noamesco.

For tickets call; Mr. CNN – 646 833 6194, Nana NYC 347 867 1331