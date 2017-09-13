Wontumi weeps over Free SHS

NPP’s Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi says he could not hold back his tears when some respected international media houses aired President Nana Addo’s free SHS launch in their major news bulletin.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the ruling NPP described President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the “saviour” of the country in recent times with the implementation of his campaign promises.

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, Wontumi said he was overwhelmed when the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Cable News Network (CNN) announced the commencement of the free SHS policy in their news bulletin.

“I watched the launch of the free SHS policy on BBC and CNN. They said President Nana Addo has introduced free education to Ghana. I couldn’t help but to cry. I felt proud to be a member of the NPP and regional Chairman of the party,” he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, September 12 launched the Free SHS at the West African Senior Secondary School (WASS) in Accra – the policy will roll across the country for first year students.

Watch the BBC report below: