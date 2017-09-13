Wiyaala to perform at London African Music Festival launch party

Afro Pop artiste, Wiyaala <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505291418_870_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Following her highly successful UK tour with all girl group GRRRL, Wiyaala resumes her own shows on Sunday 17th September when she will headline the 15th London African Music Festival launch party at Rich Mix in Bethnal Green Road, London.

The gifted singer/songwriter is expected to perform an acoustic set followed by a rocking African fusion show featuring her new guitarist, the equally talented Anglo-Egyptian, Haythem Mohammed, who is well known in the North of England for his ability to create a whole live band sound from his acoustic guitar.

The London African Music Festival, now in its 15th year is a two week celebration of African artistes performing at venues around London. Described by Guardian music critic Robin Denselow, as “an impressively eclectic affair”, this year also features Ghanaian High Life sensations Pat Thomas and the Kwashibu Area Band at the Vortex Jazz Club, Dalston on the 30th September.

