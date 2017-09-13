WISA NGO wish Black Stars B, Black Starlets and Black Princesses success

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

The Women In Sports Association (WISA) an NGO to support and encourage more girls and women to do sports has sent good will messages to the national football teams.

Madam Gloria Commodore, Executive Director of WISA said they extend success and victory to the Black Starlets who are going to India for the FIFA Under 17 World Cup and the Black Princess who are engaged in a qualifier against Algeria. She also wished the local Black Stars who are competing in the WAFU Cup all the best to win the Fox Sports Cup.

Ghana’s female U-20 team, Black Princesses left Ghana for Algeria on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the World Cup qualifier on Saturday (September 16) in Algiers.

Ghana-Algeria will lock horns in the first leg of the African qualifiers for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup next year.

The Black Princesses are among the 19 countries who will battle it out for the two slots to represent Africa at the football showpiece in France.

WISA NGO will celebrate their third anniversary on September 30 and Kwese Sports TV have promised to support their Health Walk and Awards Ceremony at the Accra Sports Stadium.