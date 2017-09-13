Tommy Hilfiger commends Stonebwoy for ‘great performance’ in New York

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Renowned American Fashion Designer, Tommy Hilfiger has commended Ghanaian Damcehall artiste, Stonebwoy for putting up “a great performance” at the Gramercy Theater, New York last week Friday.

Hilfiger shared his opinion about the ‘Falling Again‘ act with his 1.4 Million followers on Twitter writing: “Such a great performance by @stonebwoyb at Gramercy Theater on Friday.”

The Ghanaian act recently signed a brand association deal with the brand, said to be worth tens of thousands of US Dollars. It will see Stonebwoy wearing designs by the brand during his stage performances and interviews.

Tommy Hilfiger is an American multinational corporation that designs and manufactures upper market apparel for men, women and children.

The brand is noted for products including footwear, accessories, fragrances and home furnishings. It was created by American Fashion Designer, Thomas Jacob “Tommy” Hilfiger.