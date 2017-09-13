Tom Strand resigns from Great Olympics

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

2017-09-13

Great Olympics Coach Tom Strand has resigned from his post just months into the job.

The Swede came into agreement with officials of the Wonder Club to quit his position.

Strand took over the Club from former Ghana international Godwin Attram following the team’s awful performance in the Ghana Premier League.

The former Medeama SC Coach could not live up the bill hence have decided to reliqiushed the position.

Olympics have therefore reinstated Attram as the head Coach for the side and will be in charge for the remaining matches in the Ghana Premier League.