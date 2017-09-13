Take advantage of free SHS to make your life meaningful – Nana Brempong II

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

The youth have been asked to take advantage of the government’s free senior high school (SHS) policy to make their lives meaningful to the society.

Nana Anyimadu Brempong II, the Krontihene of Adjena, said they should make optimal use of the opportunity by working hard on their books.

That, he indicated, was the way forward, to justify the huge investment and strengthen the nation’s human capital resource base for accelerated socio-economic development.

He made the call at the celebration of the Akwasidae festival held in his Adjena Palace.

Nana Brempong advised parents, particularly, those in communities along the Volta Lake, to make sure that all children of school going age, enrolled.

They should not be trafficked – sold into slavery, he said, adding that, the children belonged to the classroom.

He used the occasion to appeal to the government to build a new girls’ dormitory and a library for the Adjena SHS.

He also invited citizens, living outside the area to identify with efforts at bringing development – making things better for their relatives back