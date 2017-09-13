Sulley Muntari denies reports of his arrest in Italy

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-13

Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari

Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has released a statement denying reports that he was arrested and his car impounded by Italian security officials.

Multiple reports on Wednesday night stated that the former AC Milan and Inter Milan midfielder had been arrested with his vehicle impounded over a debt owed to his former agent.

The reports also claimed that the 34-year-old is under investigation for alleged embezzlement and as a result the Italian police seized his high-end vehicle, a Mercedes, valued at over more than 150,000 Euros

However, Muntari took to micro-blog Twitter to express his frustration with the reports asking: “WHY ALWAYS ME!!!!”.

His lawyers have also released a statement inviting editors interested in a timely correction of the reports to contact him or face legal action.

Free agent Muntari has been unable to avoid the spotlight throughout his career for differing reasons.

He was thrown out of Ghana’s camp at the 2014 World Cup over a physical altercation with a management member.

Earlier this year, he also walked off the pitch after a suffering a racist slur during a Serie A match for Pescara against Cagliari.

Meanwhile, Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan has expressed his support for his former teammate (Muntari) on Twitter.

He posted: “Ignore negativity and stay focus bro. I know you too strong for this bro”.