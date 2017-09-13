Sports Ministry maintains Black Starlets US$ 1,000 winning bonus at FIFA U17 World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-13

Black Starlets <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505338224_271_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Sports Ministry has confirmed that the winning bonus per match for the Black Starlets at the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup finals next month remains US$ 1,000.

It will be recalled that the sector ministry slashed the amount from US$ 3,000 last May during the CAF U17 Nations Cup in Gabon.

“We are going to maintain the reviewed bonus structure that the ministry announced when they played in Gabon and we are up to date with the payment of their allowances as a government and we shall ensure that it continues like that,” Deputy Sports Minister Pius Enam Hadzide said before the team’s departure.

“These are qualification bonuses but we hope that they win all their matches because the government has prepared some surprise packages for them aside the bonus.”

Ghana’s squad left Accra on Wednesday to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates to prepare for the tournament in India which will run from 6-28 October.