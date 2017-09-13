Shatta Wale throws shade at Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

He gives shade throwing a new name, Shatta Wale.

The SM boss who has always criticized Ghanaian artistes for not fighting for their rights but rather fighting for superiority yesterday made a post to suggest some Ghanaian acts fly out of the country and share pictures of their travels but nothing is really happening.

Shatta Wale has been at the throat of Stonebwoy for some time now and although the ‘My Name’ hit maker does not seem to give him the attention he needs he seem not to stop throwing shade at the Bhim Nation boss

In a post on Facebook which is certainly directed at Stonebwoy who has been out of the country touring Europe and other parts of the world, the self-acclaimed Dancehall King said “Ghana musicians are doing stuffs ,flying up and down showing pictures but deep in their hearts they know nothing deh go on ..Its a pity ooo but still they fight each other ..sooooo sad !!!!”.

This is not the first time Shatta Wale has jabbed Stonebwoy for “pretending” to be making big moves.