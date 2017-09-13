Sarkodie used my beat without crediting me – Gafacci

Music of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Ghanaian producer Gafaci has accused Ghanaian rap giant, Sarkodie for remaking his beat for a song on his new album, without giving him credit.

The producer on Sunday, took to twitter to register his displeasure at the rapper for not giving him credit for the ‘All I Want Is You’ song on the ‘Highest’ album.

“Track 15 on the ‘Highest’ album was originally composed with my production. But Sarkodie pull a fast one. Eh boys!” he tweeted.

Gafacci has worked with artistes such as D-Black, Sarkodie, Dee Moneey, J Town, Chase, among others.

He produced the 2010 Black Entertainment Television (BET) Freestyle Cypher featuring Sarkodie, Tinny, Ayigbe Edem, Reggie Rockstone, Baby G and Kwaku T.

TRACK 15 ON #HIGHEST ALBUM WAS ORIGINALLY COMPOSED WITH MY PRODUCTION. BUT @SARKODIE PULL A FAST ONE. EH BOYS! — GAFACCI (@Gafacci) September 10, 2017

NOTHING I FIT DO BUT I JUST WANT MAKE PEOPLE KNOW THIS IS REAL. SOME OF OUR ARTISTE DEY DISREGARD OUR HARDWORK VERY OFTEN . — GAFACCI (@Gafacci) September 10, 2017

I no vex but this undermining is some slow shit. Staying up late at night to make beats is blood & sweat. Be professional bruh — GAFACCI (@Gafacci) September 10, 2017