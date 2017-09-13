Round up of match day 2 of UEFA Champions league

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

2017-09-13

Ronaldo Uclplay videoRonaldo has now scored 91 Champions League goals in 89 games for Real Madrid

The remaining 16 teams opened their campaigns–with a mixed set of results as the action was fast and furious in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Real Madrid opened its quest for a three-peat with a comfortable 3-0 win over APOEL, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice on his return to action.

Elsewhere, Manchester City also rolled, routing Feyenoord 4-0.

Whilst their fellow Premier League club Tottenham, outlasted Christian Pulisic’s Dortmund 3-1 at Wembley Stadium.

However, Liverpool was held to a 2-2 draw–and will be thinking it should’ve had all three points.

Here are all of the results, followed by highlights of all the action across the Champions League:

Maribor 1-1 Spartak Moscow

Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla

Feyenoord 0-4 Manchester City

Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Napoli

RB Leipzig 1-1 Monaco

Porto 1-3 Besiktas

Real Madrid 3-0 APOEL

Tottenham 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

Watch highlights of the games below

Real Madrid 3-0 APOEL

Feyenoord 0-4 Manchester City

Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla

Tottenham 3-1 Borussia Dortmund

See the play by play updates below

