Richard Ofori marks Maritzburg United debut in 1-1 draw

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-13

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori played his first match for Maritzburg United in their 1-1 draw at AmaZulu in the PSL on Tuesday.

Ofori was selected between the sticks after impressing hugely during the international break where he was in top shape against Congo in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The former Wa All Stars goalkeeper did not disappoint as he was exciting to watch in the Kwa-Zulu Natal derby

The Team of Choice went ahead through a Michael Morton own goal before Mhlengi Cele secured a point for Usuthu with a goal in the 88th