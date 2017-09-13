Razak Brimah happy with debut performance

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-13

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah was in post as Sundown recorded a 2-1 victory over Free State Stars and says he wants to continue improving.

The 30-year-old shot stopper was picked for the first ahead Dennis Onyango and did not disappoint his manager Pitso Mosimane .

He says playing is a natural thing and he is working hard to get more opportunities after his debut.

“Everybody wants to play so the best thing everybody can do is to continue working hard and being ready,” He said after the game

“I am happy to have helped the team and I will continue working to ensure I get more opportunities.”

The Ghanaian joined the Brazilians after a difficult spell with Cordoba in Spain’s second division.