Madam Victoria Agbotui was 98 years last Saturday



Yen.com.gh is reporting that the mother of former President, Jerry John Rawlings celebrated her 98th birthday in Accra on Saturday.

The event was well attended by family, friends and all well-wishers.

Madam Agbotui hails from Dzelukope in the Volta Region and has been described by the former President as a strict disciplinarian who shaped his life.

