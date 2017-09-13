R2bees drops music video for ‘Plantain chips’

Music of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

If you have missed music group R2bees, then they are here with a new music video for you.

The group made up of Mugeez and Paedae aka Omar Sterling after days of releasing their latest single, ‘Plantain Chips’ is out with the official video. Plantain Chips visuals was not shot in Ghana and it is clear judging from the pictures.

The music video was shot by ThisIsbutta. Zionfelix.net gathers R2bees is preparing something big for their fans all over the world but before then, enjoy the video below: