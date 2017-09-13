Probe into Korle Bu ‘stray bullet’ incident poor – Lab scientists

General News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Solomon Quarshie, was reportedly hit by a stray bullet while seated at his desk

The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLs) has bemoaned the lack of urgency and progress in police investigations into the shooting of a medical laboratory scientist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Solomon Quarshie, was reportedly hit by a stray bullet around 4:00 pm on Monday evening.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of GAMLs, Dennis Adu-Gyasi, lamented the fact that no arrests have been made by the police so far over the shooting.



The Association also criticised Korle Bu for what it described as the hospital’s “unacceptable” response to the “emergency situation.”

“It is more than 24 hours since Mr. Solomon Quarshie, a medical laboratory scientist in the Central Laboratory with the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Accra, Ghana received a gunshot through the glass windows on his shoulder while seated at his desk as the Quality Assurance Manager.

No arrests of suspects have been made by both the national security and the local security of the hospital. Mr Quarshie is also the General Secretary of the Greater Accra Branch of the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS). He has in most cases played the role of our photographer for public activities,” the statement said.

“The response to the emergency situation and the expected assurances from the management of the nation’s tertiary hospital has not been acceptable as expressed by the entire staff of the Central Laboratory in an emergency meeting on the 12th of September 2017 at 09:30 GMT.”

According to the group, it took almost three hours to get Mr. Quarshie into surgery to have the bullet removed with hospital officials insisting that documentation be completed, something GAMLs argues “could have been handled later considering the pain the victim was in.”



GAMLs has demanded a thorough investigation into the shooting as well as the possibility that it might not have been an accident.

“We demand holistic investigations into the matter from the national security and refuse the allegation of a “possible stray” bullet might have hit him unless proven beyond reasonable doubt,” the statement added.

Find below, the full statement from GAMLs:

TREAT MEDICAL LABORATORY SCIENTISTS WELL: WHAT IS GOOD FOR GOOSE IS …

Since when did what is good for the goose cease to be good for the gander?



The incident which happened circa 14:00 GMT on 11th September 2017, was in no way handled as an emergency by all actions of the staff of the Accident and Emergency unit and the management of the hospital. It took almost three hours to get the staff of the hospital into the theatre to go through the procedure to remove the bullet. The staffs of the accident were interested to complete documentations which could have been handled later considering the pain the victim was experiencing.

These were done to the detriment of losing a staff injured in the line of duty. It took demonstration from colleague medical laboratory scientists and later an intervention by a trauma consultant before the accident unit acted.



After the incident was reported, there was no dedicated security present at the hospital and even while the scientist was at the theatre and on the ward after the bullet from the gun shot was retrieved.

If the perceived assailant had pursued the staff, his life would have been terminated within the hospital premises after the failed attempt.



It is of public knowledge that Korle Bu sadly lost one of its officers in his bungalow. The whole hospital got shook. That is expected to show solidarity to committed staff who have virtually dedicated their lives for patients. There are some roads that have been closed up to date because of that unfortunate incidence.

What is different in the case of Mr Quarshie? Why is it that the management cannot be seen to be interested in the life of one of their staff who was shot while at work in the hospital premises? Is it because he is a medical laboratory scientist and not valued? What will it take to assure the remaining staffs of the necessary security measures put in place to beef up what exist after the incidence and even extend such pleasantries to the victim at home while investigations are initiated?

The actions of the management have not been adequate and they should not wait to incur the wrath of the professionals in the hospital and Ghana as a whole.



If colleagues in the country’s premier hospital are not safe, then what becomes of those in lesser facilities? We call on the government to urgently step into the matter before it escalates beyond control.

We demand holistic investigations into the matter from the national security and refuse the allegation of a “possible stray” bullet might have hit him unless proven beyond reasonable doubt.



We thank the media and the general public for the concern shown to one of our members.

We are indeed together.

Signed:

GAMLS PR,