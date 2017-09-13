Port revenue shoots up by 56%, Bawumia reveals

Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has disclosed that revenue at the Port increased from GH¢130 million in the first week of September 2016, to GH¢213 million in the same period for 2017.

He said the introduction of the paperless technology has as a result tackled inefficiency and corruption at the harbour, showing a revenue collection improvement of 56 per cent.

He expressed his heartfelt relief at the outcome to the introduction of the paperless system at the ports.

Dr Bawumia said this at the launch of the onboarding programme for 170 National Service Personnel of the National Communications Authority in Accra.

He said people have been shell-shocked as to how quickly they have been able to clear their shipments with beneficiaries not exceeding more than four hours when clearing their containers.

He expressed government’s commitment to rid out corruption with the introduction of technology in institutions.

He said the government was focused on the digitisation of the economy, with hopes that the transformative impact would help Ghana move in a positive direction towards attaining competence in the economic environment.

He added that government would launch a paperless address system in locating streets, offices and residential places in the next two months.

He said that government seeks to solve the inadequacies with regards to the nation’s appalling address system with the introduction of a Global Positioning System (GPS) and postal code system with the support of Ghana Post.

He said it would be so effective that even if one is located on the river, with the GPS address system in place, such a person would be easily located.