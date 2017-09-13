Personal experience, observations motivate me to write – Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-12

play videoRodney Nkrumah-Boateng is a writer <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1505280622_93_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Author of ‘Faceoff with the International MP’, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng has thrown more light on what inspires him to write the way he does saying, his personal experience, experiences of other people and observations of situations have shaped his scripts.

Speaking at a book reading event organised for him by his publishers, DAkpabli Publications, as part of his birthday celebration, Rodney Nkrumah-Boateng, popularly known as the ‘Facebook MP’ said experiences of others motivated his earlier books ‘Abrokyire nkomo’ and ‘Swords and Crosses’.

“The experiences of others was very instrumental in my previous book “Abrokyire nkomo” and that was because my area of work was Immigration practice. You deal with a lot of clients and sometimes people go beyond just their immigration needs and actually tell their own story because there is always another angle to their immigration needs,” he said.

He added, “For instance, if someone is going through a divorce and has brought their wife over from Ghana and they are now going through the divorce proceedings, he gets to tell you about how he met her and brought her over and how has now become a monster and things like that.”

He also stated that, “In terms of how I like people to see my writing, I prefer not to pigeon-hole myself because I have my crazy moments and serious moments. So I can sit and probably write about the political economy of West Africa and its impacts and all of sort of serious stuff. The next moment, I’m writing complete nonsense as in something satirical, a sermon or a post card. I think it’s too early to pigeon hole myself that I’m a humorist because when you do that and produce something serious, nobody takes it seriously.”