Pascaline Edwards stuns in latest photo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-13

Pascaline Edwards was once the goddess of our screens and one could not miss a movie that featured the actress.

However, she has been out of the spotlight for years now and nothing seems to be heard about her.

Well, the actress shared a new photo of herself on Instagram and it took the grace of God to identify who she was.

But the caption of the post gave us a clue of what the actress intended with her new look.

She posted “Don’t change just to impress n please someone. Change bcos it makes u a better person n it leads u to a better place,” indicating that she has changed her looks to look good and to appeal to herself.