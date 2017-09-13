Ohemaa Mercy celebrates 40th birthday with ‘flashy’ party

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 September 2017

Gospel songstress Ohemaa Mercy turned 40 on Thursday, September 7 this year and it was a big deal for her.

The minstrel after donating to Christ Faith Foster Home at Adenta Frafraha on the day had a big birthday party on Saturday, September 9 at the plush Tang Palace Hotel in Accra.

The strictly by invitation event had all the crème de la crème in the country showing up.

The tall list of personalities who paraded at the Ohemaa Mercy @ 40 event included men of God, politicians, actors, musicians, media personalities and many others.

Popular figures who were at the event included Rev. Abraham Lamptey and wife, Nana Ama McBrown and husband, Amanda Jissih, Gloria Osei Sarfo, Diana Hopeson, Mary Ghansah, Abena Ruthy, Martha Ankomah, Ceccy Twum and husband, Cwesi Oteng, Big Ben and wife, Ramsey and any others.

Parents, children, and schoolmates of Mr. and Mrs. Twum-Ampofo (Ohemaa Mercy and Husband) were also at the 40 years birthday celebration.

Musicians who performed at the event hosted by politician Obuobia and Minister Obed included reigning VGMAs artiste of the year, Joe Mettle, Piesie Esther, Ceccy Twum, Akesse Brempong, Francis Amo, Gifty Osei, Joyce Blessing and many others.

