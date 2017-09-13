‘No man has propose to me the whole of 2017’ – Vivian Jill

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

2017-09-13

Popular Kumawood actress, Vivian Lawrence Jill has disclosed that no man has expressed interest in her the whole of this year.

According to the talented actress, she is a shy type therefore hardly engage in outdoor ‘’chilling’ let alone for the lucky man to come her way. Speaking on Zionfelix’s Celebrity Ride, the mother of two said she believes given birth recently has pushed away many men who would love to pull advances on her.

The beautiful actress in her conversation stressed that though she gave birth recently she is not married as one is expecting. Vivian added that she doesn’t believe in first appearance notion but loves to be around hardworking man who will accept and cherish her the way she is.