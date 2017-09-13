NDC will scrap Free SHS if it wins power – Sammy Awuku

National Youth Organizer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Sammy Awuku believes the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will cancel the Free Senior High School policy introduced by the Akufo Addo led-government if Ghanaians make the sad mistake of voting the party into power in 2020.

According to him, the NDC’s consistent baseless criticism of the Free SHS policy which he’s convinced is being done out of sour grapes, gives a hint that the policy will end anytime the NDCis voted into power.

The NDC has raised several issues about the NPP’s much talked about flagship programmes questioning its sustainability.

The NDC Minority in Parliament at a press conference on Monday September 11, 2017 addressed by its Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, also warned that the “the piecemeal approach” to the implementation of the programme will compromise its quality.

But Sammy Awuku speaking on Peace FM Tuesday stated that the NDC attempt to bastardize the Free SHS policy is most unfortunate and must be condemned by all right thinking members of the public.