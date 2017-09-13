My new look represents my root – Guru

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 September 2017

Rapper Guru has said that his new look represents his roots and he is not changing it any time soon.

The rapper made this known when he interacted with his fans on social media platform, Facebook today.

Rapper Guru has been seen with what many describe as ‘Rasta’; a new look which deviates from the normal Guru look everyone I aware of.

In responding to a question by a fan who could not fathom why the NKZ Muzik boss will go for dreadlocks he responded that “It represents my roots”.

It is unclear what the rapper means by “his roots” but since he produces good music, we are all for him.