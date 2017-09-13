Match day 2 roundup of UEFA Champions league

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 September 2017
2017-09-13
The remaining 16 teams opened their campaigns–with a mixed set of results as the action was fast and furious in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Real Madrid opened its quest for a three-peat with a comfortable 3-0 win over APOEL, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring twice on his return to action.
Elsewhere, Manchester City also rolled, routing Feyenoord 4-0.
Whilst their fellow Premier League club Tottenham, outlasted Christian Pulisic’s Dortmund 3-1 at Wembley Stadium.
However, Liverpool was held to a 2-2 draw–and will be thinking it should’ve had all three points.
Here are all of the results, followed by highlights of all the action across the Champions League:
Maribor 1-1 Spartak Moscow
Liverpool 2-2 Sevilla
Feyenoord 0-4 Manchester City
Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Napoli
RB Leipzig 1-1 Monaco
Porto 1-3 Besiktas
Real Madrid 3-0 APOEL
Tottenham 3-1 Borussia Dortmund
Watch highlights of the games below
