Mahama best for NDC but worst for Ghana – NPP Communicator

Communications team member of the New Patriotic Party in the United States of America, Nana Kofi Ameyaw has believes former president Mahama is the best candidate to represent the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in 2020 but he will be worst for Ghana.

According to him, former president Mahama is one of the most successful politicians in the country looking at his days as an assembly member till he became a president.

“The truth is Former President Mahama is the best ticket for the NDC looking at the successes he has chalked in his political career but he is the worst ticket for Ghanaians.” Nana Kofi Ameyaw said on Agoo TV’s Yensempa show.

President Mahama over the weekend led scores of NDC sympathizers on a walk dubbed “unity walk”, which was intended to bring members of the party together after series of misunderstandings that have been seen in the party since it lost in the 2016 general election.

Speaking to host Bonohene Baffour Awuah, Kofi Ameyaw said the walk organised by the former president suggested that he has desire to contest on the ticket of the NDC in the 2020 elections.

Explaining the reason behind his comments, the USA based politician said the former president’s history of mismanagement precedes him and that makes him bad for Ghana because he cannot be trusted to properly manage the finances of the country.

According to him, should ex president Mahama decide to run in 2020, he will be the best candidate for the NDC because of the experience he brings on board from his experience in politics.

By: Kasapafmonline.com/Nana Kwabena Agyare