LIVE UPDATES: UEFA Champions league

It’s day two of the UEFA Champions League and there are exciting games to look forward to this evening.

Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League defence will begin tonight when they host Apoel Nicosia at the Santiago Bernabeu.

With Borussia Dortmund and Tottenham Hotspur also in Group H, it’s important Los Blancos get their campaign off to a winning start, particularly as they look to shake off some uninspiring domestic form after back-to-back draws.

Elsewhere, Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to show Sevilla how much they have improved since the Liga side beat them in the 2016 Europa League final.

Liverpool face Sevilla in their Group E Champions League opener at Anfield in the first meeting between the sides since they lost 3-1 in Basel.

Klopp says “I think we have proved already that we are stronger than we were in the final.”

“At the time it was a terrible defeat but we took a big step. We have changed a lot of things since the final, but it is always this way and they have made progress too.

